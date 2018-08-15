Smriti Irani visits AIIMS to enquire about Atal Bihari Vajpayee's health

-
Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani visited AIIMS this evening to enquire about the health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been undergoing treatment at the premier institute.
There was no official update on Vajpayee's health condition.
Vajpayee was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 11 with kidney tract infection, chest congestion, urinary tract infection and low urine output.
The 93-year-old BJP leader, a diabetic, has one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.
