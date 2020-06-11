JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Delhi's Kasturba Hospital doctors may resign over 'no salary for 3 months'
Business Standard

Solar power panels on bridge come crashing down after storm in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain for next three days while partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm on June 15 and 16

Topics
solar power  | Nizamuddin | Delhi-NCR

ANI 

rain, storm
The Maximum and Minimum temperature will hover between 41°C and 26°C respectively. | Photo: PTI

Solar power panels on Nizamuddin Bridge severely damaged due to rain and strong winds that hit parts of the national capital and adjoining NCR on Wednesday evening.


The India Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain for next three days while partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm on June 15 and 16.

The Maximum and Minimum temperature will hover between 41°C and 26°C respectively.


 


 
First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 08:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU