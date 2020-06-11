Solar power panels on bridge come crashing down after storm in Delhi

-
-
Solar power panels on Nizamuddin Bridge severely damaged due to rain and strong winds that hit parts of the national capital and adjoining NCR on Wednesday evening.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain for next three days while partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm on June 15 and 16.
The Maximum and Minimum temperature will hover between 41°C and 26°C respectively.
