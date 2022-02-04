Some people prefer to glorify English speakers: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

-
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday took a veiled dig at some opposition members who lauded the speech of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, saying some people prefer to glorify English speakers by keeping Western views in mind.
At least two Lok Sabha members had on Thursday lauded Gandhi's remarks on centralisation of power under the BJP government, contending that he had accurately reflected the pulse of the people of the country.
"Many MPs spoke brilliantly and beautifully in Parliament, but some prefer to glorify English speakers by keeping Western views in mind," Rijiju tweeted in Hindi.
"Kayee saansadon ne sansad mein bahut hee shaanadaar aur khoobasooratee se baat kee thee, lekin kuchh log pashchimi vichaaron ko dhyaan mein rakhakar angrejee bolane vaalon ka mahimaamandan karana pasand karate hain".
Participating in the debate in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address on Thursday, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) member E T Mohammad Basheer said "I am of the opinion that if we have to give a thanks message or a resolution of thanks, it should be given to Rahul Gandhi. His speech yesterday (Wednesday) was the real reflection of the pulse of the Indian people."
Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) member N K Premachandran said he concurred with Gandhi that India is not a kingdom, but a union of states, and accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of branding everyone opposing its programmes as "anti-national".
