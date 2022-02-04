Uttar Pradesh selected as best state tableau of Republic Day parade 2022

The Ministry of Education's tableau for the 73rd parade has won the best tableau award in the central ministries and departments category, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

Congratulations to all the winners of the competitive presentation in the Parade 2022! Specially delighted to see the @EduMinOfIndia tableau winning the best tableau award in the Central Ministries/Deptts. category, the education minister tweeted.

The Ministry of Education and Skill Development's tableau showcased the key aspects of the new Education Policy through the theme Vedas to Metaverse'.

The front part of the tableau depicted the glorious past of the country in the area of education, starting from the Vedas, the Gurukul system of education and ancient universities such as Nalanda where students from all over the world used to gather.

The rear part had a glowing bulbous brain-like structure symbolising innovation and creativity. Students of different age groups accompanied the tableau and portrayed skill development and joyful learning while emphasising the latest technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality.

The tableau of has been selected as the best tableau among the 12 States/UTs that participated in the parade on January 26, 2022. The tableau of was based on the theme ‘One District One Product and Kashi Vishwanath Dham’.

The second place went to Karnataka for its tableau based on ‘Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts’. The third position went to Meghalaya for its tableau on ‘Meghalaya’s 50 years of Statehood and its tribute to women-led cooperative societies & SHGs’.

Video on the LED screens of the digital book placed atop the tableau illustrated multidisciplinary education, research and innovation, startups, robotics and metaverse.

Images of educationists and scientists from ancient times to the modern age could also be seen on both sides of the tableau.

