Sonia Gandhi dials Baghel, seeks update on Covid-19 preparedness

Congress chief on Sunday called Chhattisgarh Chief Minister to seek an update on the state's preparedness to tackle the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gandhi voiced concern over the sharp increase in cases across the country, particularly those of variant, officials said.

Baghel briefed Gandhi on the availability of hospital beds and oxygen in the state. He assured the Congress president that the state was fully prepared to deal with the emerging situation, they said.

Chhattisgarh reported 279 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, but is yet to report a patient of the variant.

