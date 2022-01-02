Sonia Gandhi dials Baghel, seeks update on Covid-19 preparedness

-
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday called Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to seek an update on the state's preparedness to tackle the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gandhi voiced concern over the sharp increase in coronavirus cases across the country, particularly those of Omicron variant, officials said.
Baghel briefed Gandhi on the availability of hospital beds and oxygen in the state. He assured the Congress president that the state was fully prepared to deal with the emerging situation, they said.
Chhattisgarh reported 279 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, but is yet to report a patient of the Omicron variant.
