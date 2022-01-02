Mata Vaishno Devi University shut after 13 students test Covid postive

Shri Mata University in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was closed on Sunday till further orders after 13 tested positive for Covid-19.

An order issued by District Magistrate, Reasi, said that the medical officer has intimated that during the Covid tests conducted in the University, Kakryal (Katra) campus on December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022, a total of 13 have tested positive.

The District Magistrate as the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority has ordered immediate closure of the University till further orders.

--IANS

sq/svn/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)