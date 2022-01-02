India reports 27,553 new Covid-19 cases, 284 additional deaths

-
ALSO READ
Omicron will soon replace Delta as dominant global Covid variant: Experts
Covid LIVE: 8 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra today; 7 from Mumbai
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Kerala health system on heightened alert with advent of Nipah amid Covid
Finland reissues nationwide face mask recommendation amid Covid surge
-
In the last 24 hours, India registered 27,553 new Covid-19 cases, a substantial spike amid the ongoing resurgence, with 284 additional deaths, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Sunday.
With the addition of the new fatalities, the total death toll has climbed at 4,81,770.
The active caseload has also jumped to 1,22,801 which constitute 0.35 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
Meanwhile, the nationwide Omicron infection tally has increased to 1,525, of which 560 have been discharged from hospitals.
So far, 23 states have reported cases of the new variant, the Ministry said.
The recovery of 9,249 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,42,84,561. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.27 per cent.
Also in the same period, a total of 10,82,376 tests were conducted across the country, raising the total to 68 crore.
Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 1.35 per cent amid the sudden spike of new cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 2.55 per cent.
With the administration of 25,75,225 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 145.44 crore as of Sunday morning.
More than 19.81 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the Ministry.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU