Sonia Gandhi, Rahul & Priyanka to attend rally against price rise in Jaipur

-
ALSO READ
Opposition leaders stage protest in Parliament over suspension of 12 MPs
Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversaries
Rahul, Priyanka to take part in Congress's Jaipur rally against inflation
Is Priyanka proving to be a trouble shooter after Ahmed Patel?
Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka reiterates demand for resignation of MoS Teni
-
Congress President Sonia Gandhi along with leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will attend a national-level party rally in Jaipur against rising inflation on Sunday afternoon.
Congress leaders from various parts of Rajasthan have already arrived in Jaipur to take part in the rally, which will be held at Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium.
"Today is a historic day for Rajasthan when a national rally is being organized in Jaipur to protest against the rising inflation due to wrong policies of the central government, in which all the senior leaders of the party including the top Congress leadership are participating," Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a series of tweets in Hindi.
"I welcome Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to the land of Rajasthan," he said.
He said a message will be sent across the country from the rally that the time has come to oppose the wrong policies of the BJP government at the Centre.
The rally will pave the way for the downfall of the NDA government, Gehlot said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU