ED probing acquisition of foreign assets by Kerala PFI leaders

-
ALSO READ
RISE Worldwide wins multi-faceted mandate for Abu Dhabi T10
Called a meeting to frame rules on strikes by lawyers: Bar Council to SC
Abu Dhabi's wealth fund picks up minority stake in Mobikwik for $20 million
Abu Dhabi announces sudden overnight lockdown in view of pandemic
Next All India Bar Examination to be held on October 24, says BCI
-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the "acquisition" of some foreign assets, including a bar-cum-restaurant in Abu Dhabi, by Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders after the seizure of some documents in recent raids against its members in Kerala as part of a money laundering case, the agency said on Saturday.
The raids were carried out on December 8 at the residences of Shafeeque Payeth, a member of PFI and its linked outfit SDPI at Peringathur in Kannur; Abdul Razak BP, a PFI divisional president of Perumpadappu, Malappuram; Ashraf M K alias Tamar Ashraf/Ashraf Khader, a PFI leader based in Muvattupuzah, Ernakulam; and the office premises of Munnar villa vista project at Mankulam in Munnar, the ED said in a statement.
It said the PFI attempted to "disrupt the search operations" but the agency officials assisted by CRPF personnel seized "incriminating documents, digital devices and evidences related to foreign funding and acquisition of properties abroad."
The Kerala Police had also said on the day of the searches that it registered a case against some PFI activists for allegedly trying to create trouble during the ED raids in Muvattupuzha.
The ED stated in the statement that the seized documents "indicate about the money laundering activities of PFI through various projects in Kerala including the Munnar villa vista project which is being built by the PFI leaders to launder proceeds of crime generated in India and abroad."
"Acquisition of foreign properties by PFI leaders, including a bar and restaurant in Abu Dhabi, has come to the notice of the Directorate (ED), which is under investigation," it said.
PFI general secretary Anis Ahmed, on the day of the raids, had issued a video message claiming the ED action was aimed at "harassing" them and the organisation will fight this through "legal and democratic means".
The ED has carried out similar raids against the PFI in the past too.
The Islamic organisation was formed in 2006 in Kerala and is headquartered in Delhi.
The central probe agency has been investigating the PFI's alleged "financial links" on charges of fuelling the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the country, the riots in Delhi that took place in February last year and a few other instances.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU