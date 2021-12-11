Stir against Centre's 3 farm laws will be remembered in history: Gehlot

-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday congratulated the farmers for the successful completion of their agitation against the Centre's three farm laws, saying the movement that lasted for over a year will be remembered in history.
Crediting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for supporting the farmers and raising their voice in parliament, he said the Narendra Modi government bowed before the pressure of the opposition and the restraint of the protesters.
"The farmers' agitation, which lasted for more than a year, has ended today with the victory of the farmers. The farmers have shown an unprecedented display of restraint in the non-violent movement in Gandhian manner. I congratulate all the farmers," Gehlot said in a series of tweets in Hindi. He said the Congress party has always stood with the farmers.
"Our leader Rahul Gandhi held tractor rallies, kisan sabhas, and raised the voice of the farmers in parliament. The Modi government bowed before the pressure of the opposition and the restraint of the farmers. This movement will be remembered in history," he said in another tweet.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmers' unions, had on Thursday decided to suspend the year-long movement against the three laws and announced that the farmers would go home from the protest sites at Delhi's borders on Saturday.
