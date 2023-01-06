Sonia Gandhi recovering from respiratory infection, says Ganga Ram Hospital

-
ALSO READ
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital for routine check-up: Report
Adani Enterprises secures funds to build Ganga Expressway at Rs 23,000 cr
Nearly 50% of untreated sewage still being discharged in Ganga: NGT
Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19 again, to remain in isolation
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital
-
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Wednesday with a viral infection is stable and is recovering well, doctors attending on her said on Friday.
"Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson UPA, who is admitted at the hospital for a viral respiratory infection is stable and is making a gradual recovery," said a statement from the hospital.
The 76-year-old Congress leader was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when she was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 20:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU