Sonia Gandhi recovering from respiratory infection, says Ganga Ram Hospital

Former Congress president who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Wednesday with a viral infection is stable and is recovering well, doctors attending on her said on Friday.

"Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson UPA, who is admitted at the hospital for a viral respiratory infection is stable and is making a gradual recovery," said a statement from the hospital.

The 76-year-old Congress leader was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when she was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)