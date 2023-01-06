JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi hit-and-drag case: Sixth accused sent to three-day police custody

The court had on Thursday extended the police custody of the five accused by four days

Topics
Delhi | road accident

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kanjhawala
Photo: Twitter

A court here on Friday remanded in police custody for three days the sixth accused arrested in the case of death of a woman who was hit by a car and dragged on the roads for about two hours in the national capital.

Police had arrested Ashutosh earlier in the day.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal allowed his three-day custodial interrogation after the Delhi police sought his remand for five days.

The five people accused of causing the death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh had allegedly borrowed the car from Ashutosh.

Those arrested earlier are: Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal.

The victim was killed in the early hours of the New Year Day after her scooter was hit by a car and she got entangled underneath the vehicle before being dragged for more than 12 kilometres. Her body later got dislodged and was found lying on the road in Kanjhawala.

The court had on Thursday extended the police custody of the five accused by four days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 18:24 IST

