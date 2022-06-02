Sonia recovering, determined to appear before ED on June 8: Surjewala

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated herself, is determined to appear before the (ED) on June eight in connection with a money laundering case, the party General Secretary said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the Karnataka Congress' 'Nava Sankalpa Shivir' here, he said, "She is perfectly alright and recovering."



Surjewala said has been meeting a series of leaders and activists over the past one week, and some of them have tested positive for COVID.

" last evening developed a very mild fever, consequently she was tested and she has also tested positive," he said.

Surjewala said as of today the Congress President is determined to appear before the ED on June 8.

"She hopes to recover by then; if there is any other and further information, we shall inform you," he added.

The ED has summoned and her son Lok Sabha MP to appear before it on June 8 in connection with a linked to the Herald newspaper-AJL issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)