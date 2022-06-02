Sonia recovering, determined to appear before ED on June 8: Surjewala

-
ALSO READ
ED summons to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald money laundering case
Rahul, Priyanka to take part in Congress's Jaipur rally against inflation
National Herald case: Enforcement Directorate summons Sonia, Rahul
ED attaches assets of Tamil Nadu minister in money laundering case
Congress' Randeep Surjewala slams Centre over hike in fuel prices
-
Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated herself, is determined to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June eight in connection with a money laundering case, the party General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said on Thursday.
Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the Karnataka Congress' 'Nava Sankalpa Shivir' here, he said, "She is perfectly alright and recovering."
Surjewala said Sonia Gandhi has been meeting a series of leaders and activists over the past one week, and some of them have tested positive for COVID.
"Sonia Gandhi last evening developed a very mild fever, consequently she was tested and she has also tested positive," he said.
Surjewala said as of today the Congress President is determined to appear before the ED on June 8.
"She hopes to recover by then; if there is any other and further information, we shall inform you," he added.
The ED has summoned Sonia Gandhi and her son Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on June 8 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper-AJL issue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU