Sonu Sood most popular in IIHB survey on celebrity performance in lockdown

actor Sonu Sood has topped the list, followed by Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan on second and third positions, respectively, on The Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) survey on the performance of celebrities during the lockdown.

IIHB interviewed 110 corporate and reached out to 550 consumers to rate the performance of celebrities.

Sood was rated best with a 78.5 per cent positive rating by corporates and a 86.4 per cent positive rating by consumers for his efforts to help migrant workers.

Akshay Kumar got a positive rating of 68.4 per cent amongst corporates and a score of 78.7 per cent amongst consumers. He grabbed headlines after he donated Rs 25 crore for the PM Cares Fund.





Amitabh Bachchan received 59.1 per cent rating by corporates and 65 per cent by consumers. Ayushmann Khurrana was ranked fourth with 45.2 per cent rating by Corporates and 58.8 per cent by consumers. Taapsee Pannu followed him with 39 per cent rating by corporates and 50.7 per cent by consumers. Next in rank was Virat Kohli with a score of 46.7 per cent by corporates and 49 per cent by consumers.

Other celebrities, in order of rankings, were Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

“Sonu Sood and Akshay Kumar have towered over their peers because of their selfless contribution to society at a time when most other celebrities kind of went into a cocoon. The public at large notices and registers everything about their beloved stars. His work in recent weeks has taken Sonu Sood to a much higher pedestal than everyone else around,” said Sandeep Goyal, Chief Mentor of IIHB.