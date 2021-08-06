South Korea reports 1,704 more Covid-19 cases, 207,406 in total

-
ALSO READ
US special envoy hopes North Korea responds positively on talks offer
North, South Korea agree to restore severed communication links
Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un share messages reaffirming China-N Korea alliance
Hyundai, Kia say they're not in talks with Apple on autonomous cars
Global stocks mixed on optimism over recovery, stimulus package
-
South Korea reported 1,704 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 207,406.
The daily caseload was down from 1,776 in the previous day, but it hovered above 1,000 for 31 straight days. The daily average tally for the past week was 1,515.
The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.
Of the new cases, 460 were Seoul residents and 451 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan area. The number of newly infected people in the non-capital region was 628, or 38.3 percent of the total local transmission.
Sixty-four cases were imported, lifting the combined figure to 12,254.
Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,113. The total fatality rate stood at 1.02 percent.
A total of 1,333 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 182,052. The total recovery rate was 87.78 percent.
The country has tested over 11.95 million people, among whom 11,317,196 tested negative for the virus and 427,050 are being checked.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU