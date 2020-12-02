South Korea reports 511 more Covid-19 cases, tally stands at 35,163

-
South Korea reported 511 more cases of COVID-19 as of 0
The daily caseload rose above 500 in four days, growing in triple digits for 25 days running owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.
Of the new cases, 192 were Seoul residents and 143 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.
Eighteen were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 4,599.
No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 526. The total fatality rate stood at 1.50 per cent.
A total of 180 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 28,065. The total recovery rate was 79.81 per cent.
Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 3.10 million people, among whom 3,006,653 tested negative for the virus and 65,154 are being checked.
