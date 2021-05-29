SP leader Azam Khan in critical condition, on oxygen support in Lucknow

-
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is on oxygen support and his condition is critical, informed Medanta Hospital, Lucknow on Saturday.
"Condition of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is critical. He is on oxygen support," said Medanta Hospital, Lucknow
Khan was shifted to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital from Sitapur jail on May 9 where he is undergoing treatment for the coronavirus disease.
His son Abdullah Khan was also shifted to the same hospital.
The father-son duo was tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30. Azam Khan's health suddenly deteriorated on May 9 following which he along with his son was sent to Lucknow by an ambulance.
Khan has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February last year with more than a hundred cases registered against him. His son has also been lodged in Sitapur jail in several cases filed against him.
