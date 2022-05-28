Spared no effort in serving nation in last 8 years, says PM Modi in Rajkot

-
ALSO READ
Under-bridge in Gujarat's Rajkot named after General Bipin Rawat
SpiceJet flight takes off without ATC clearance, DGCA orders probe
Doctors, nurses among 50 staffers of Rajkot hospital test Covid positive
Gujarat 2021: Vijay Rupani government exited amid Covid-19 crisis
Covid-19: Gujarat HC to function in virtual mode till further orders
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he has spared no effort while serving the country in the last eight years, and not done any such work that would make people hang their heads in shame.
Modi was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a 200-bed multi-specialty hospital at Atkot town in Gujarat's Rajkot district.
"I have spared no effort in my service to the nation in the last eight years. I have neither allowed, nor personally done any such work that will make you or even a single person of India hang head in shame," he said.
"In the last eight years, we have made honest attempts to build the kind of India that Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel dreamt about," he added.
During this period, the government has worked for the uplift of the poor, the prime minister said.
“We served the country's poor through various pro-poor schemes and tried to make their lives better," he said, adding that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government opened the food grain stocks for the poor and also vaccinated each and every citizen.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU