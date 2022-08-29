SpiceJet aircraft tyre found deflated after landing at Mumbai airport

-
-
SpiceJet on Monday said a tyre of one of its aircraft was found deflated after landing at the airport here.
Passengers were deplaned in a normal manner from the aircraft that had come from Delhi, a SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.
It did not share the number of passengers on board the plane.
"On August 29, 2022, SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft operated flight SG-8701 (Delhi Mumbai). Aircraft landed safely on runway 27," the airline said in the statement.
"On landing, after vacating runway, one tyre was found deflated. No fumes or smoke was reported," it said.
The aircraft was parked at the designated bay as advised by air traffic control, the airline said, adding,"no abnormality was felt by the captain during landing".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 21:39 IST