SpiceJet introduces 'zero change fee' offer for domestic flights

-
ALSO READ
Outlook for airlines deteriorating in 202: Global Industry body
United Airlines orders 25 more Boeing 737 MAX jets: Report
Five domestic airlines to resume operations from Mumbai airport T1 on Wed
American Airlines lost $8.9 billion in a year of Covid-19 pandemic
Alliance Air launches flights from Bilaspur under UDAN scheme
-
SpiceJet has introduced a 'zero change fee' offer under which passengers can modify dates or names on the ticket, at least seven days prior to the date of departure, without any charges.
This offer will be applicable to all bookings done between March 27 and April 4 for travel period between March 27 and June 30, said the airline's press release.
"The offer thus aims to extend significant flexibility and cost savings to all its passengers in these unprecedented times...Fare difference will be applicable for flight changes and shall be payable by the customer," the release noted.
This new offering allows passengers to modify tickets with one-time waiver of the charges, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU