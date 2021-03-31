SpiceJet introduces 'zero change fee' offer for domestic flights

has introduced a 'zero change fee' offer under which passengers can modify dates or names on the ticket, at least seven days prior to the date of departure, without any charges.

This offer will be applicable to all bookings done between March 27 and April 4 for travel period between March 27 and June 30, said the airline's press release.

"The offer thus aims to extend significant flexibility and cost savings to all its passengers in these unprecedented times...Fare difference will be applicable for flight changes and shall be payable by the customer," the release noted.

This new offering allows passengers to modify tickets with one-time waiver of the charges, it said.

