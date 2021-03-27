Spike in fresh Covid-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Covaxin info sheet skips mention of two risks
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Recovery warrants wrestling with human nature
Jharkhand reports 137 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally climbes to 1,07,469
With 24,882 cases, India records highest single-day spike so far this year
With 44,879 new cases, India's Covid-19 tally rises to 87.28 lakh
-
India saw 62,258 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,19,08,910, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.
Registering a steady increase for the 17th day in row, the active cases have increased to 4,52,647 comprising 3.80per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.85 per cent, the data stated.
The 62,258new cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest since October 16, 2020, while the death toll increased to 1,61,240 with 291 daily new fatalities, the highest in around three months, the data updated at 8 am showed.
As many as 63,371 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 16.
Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,12,95,023, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.35 per cent, the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16.
It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
According to ICMR, 23,97,69,553 samples have been tested up to March 26with 11,64,915 samples being tested on Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU