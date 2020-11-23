Jharkhand reports 137 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally climbes to 1,07,469

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally



climbed to 1,07,469 on Monday, after 137 people tested positive for the virus, a health department official said.

Five more persons succumbed to the disease since Sunday, pushing the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 951, he said.

Two deaths were reported from Ranchi district and one each from Hazaribagh, Dhanbad and Bokaro, the official said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 77, followed by Garhwa (12) and Bokaro (7), he said.

The state now has 2,289 active cases, while 1,04,229 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

Jharkhand has tested 10,492 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

