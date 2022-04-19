Sprint legend Justin Gatlin to promote TCS World 10K Bengaluru marathon

-
ALSO READ
TCS Q4 result today: Here are top brokerage expectations on its performance
TCS tweaks leadership, Suresh Muthuswami made chairman, North America
Investors rush for TCS buyback: Should you join the bandwagon?
TCS Q3 net rises 12% to Rs 9,769 cr, announces Rs 18,000-cr share buyback
TCS Q4 net profit rises 7% to Rs 9,926 cr, revenue surges 16%
-
Olympic and world championships gold medallist sprinter Justin Gatlin was on Tuesday named as the brand ambassador for the 14th Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) World 10K Bengaluru marathon to be held on May 15.
Gatlin won the 2004 Olympic 100m race and also is a four-time World Athletics Championships gold medallist.
The American sprinter had an illustrious career winning titles on the world stage across a period of 16 years from 2003 to 2019, before he officially hung up his spikes and retired on February 10 this year.
In total, he won no less than 17 medals in global athletics championships.
"The last two years have been challenging for all of us and made me realise the importance of being together; being part of something bigger. Sport has always been a great unifier and I am extremely excited to be a part of Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru," Gatlin said in a statement issued by race promoter Procam International.
"This will be my first visit to India, and I look forward immensely to the new experience and witnessing each one of us #ComeAlive in our own unique way on the streets of Bengaluru.
"I urge everyone to be a part of this event and find what brings you joy. See you at the start line!"
The USD 210,000 World Athletics Elite Label Race will witness some of the finest distance runners on the roads of Bengaluru as well as thousands of mass participation from across India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU