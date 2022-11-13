JUST IN
Take steps to make Tamil official in Central govt offices: TN Minister
Coral select algae partnerships to ease environmental stress: Study
Study shows how turtles fared decade after oil spill in US' Kalamazoo River
Lotus in G20 logo reveals our traditional identity, says Rajnath Singh
UP govt to provide transport facilities to attend Mela at Gorakhnath Temple
Elephant herd enters rubber estate in Kerala; resist drive to push them out
Anyone casting evil eye on India is now given befitting reply: Rajnath
Udaipur railway explosion: Police doubt Asarwa-Udaipur Express sabotage
Android-based ticketing system enables real-time monitoring of UP buses
Study suggests special incentives for small farmers for stubble management
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Take steps to make Tamil official in Central govt offices: TN Minister
Supreme Court collegium perfect, doesn't require fine tuning: Ex-CJI Lalit
Business Standard

Andaman & Nicobar islands may face squalls, heavy rains on Nov 15-16

The Directorate of Disaster Management has issued heavy rainfall warning in some places in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 15-16.

Topics
Andaman and Nicobar Islands | Disaster management

Press Trust of India  |  Port Blair 

monsoon, rain, rainfall

The Directorate of Disaster Management has issued heavy rainfall warning in some places in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 15-16.

All the floating, aviation and ashore units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the Navy were mobilised and put on high alert, it said, adding that these assets have been deployed in Andaman sea.

Though the alert has been issued for the next five days from Sunday but on November 15 and 16, the rainfall likely to create havoc in some parts of the archipelago including, Port Blair, Campbell Bay, Kamorta and Diglipur, the department said.

"Due to squally weather, wind speed exceeding 45 kmph is likely to prevail over Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea in coming few days," a statement issued by the Directorate of Disaster Management said.

Meanwhile, tourists were asked to stay indoor and requested not to venture into sea for adventure sports at Corbyn's Cove, Swaraj, Elephanta, Collinpur beaches, Shaheed Dweep and Wandoor etc.

Flight services from Kolkata, Delhi, Visakhapatnam and Chennai to Port Blair may be affected due the rough weather and passengers are advised to make prior enquiry before making their travel arrangements, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Andaman and Nicobar Islands

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 21:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU