Sree Narayana Guru's teachings panacea for hate: Kerala CM Vijayan

Sree Narayana Guru's teachings are a panacea for hate created in the world in the name of religion and race, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: ANI
Sree Narayana Guru's teachings are a panacea for hate created in the world in the name of religion and race, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

Vijayan was addressing a public meeting at Chempazhanthy here on the occasion of the social reformer's birth anniversary.

"Man has got only one caste and that's humanity, Guru taught us this. He called for a society where there is no division in the name of religion or caste. He envisioned a society where all are treated as equals, brothers. It's a beautiful thought," the chief minister said.

"If we look at world history, we can see that all the violent incidents and bloodshed occurred in the name of religion or race. Guru's teachings are in fact a panacea for all this hate in the name of region and race.

"If we understand the inner meaning of Guru's teachings, we can see that we all are brothers," Vijayan said.

First Published: Sun, September 11 2022. 07:42 IST

