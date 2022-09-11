Sree Narayana Guru's teachings panacea for hate: Kerala CM Vijayan

-
ALSO READ
Kerela CM Vijayan extends greetings on Sree Krishna Jayanti via Facebook
CM Pinarayi Vijayan to table new Bill curtailing Kerala Governor's powers
PM hails contributions of Sree Narayana Guru in fight against casteism
Kerala tweaks liquor policy, IT parks now allowed to serve liquor
Vijayan broke all rules during Sharjah ruler's Kerala visit: Swapna Suresh
-
Sree Narayana Guru's teachings are a panacea for hate created in the world in the name of religion and race, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.
Vijayan was addressing a public meeting at Chempazhanthy here on the occasion of the social reformer's birth anniversary.
"Man has got only one caste and that's humanity, Guru taught us this. He called for a society where there is no division in the name of religion or caste. He envisioned a society where all are treated as equals, brothers. It's a beautiful thought," the chief minister said.
"If we look at world history, we can see that all the violent incidents and bloodshed occurred in the name of religion or race. Guru's teachings are in fact a panacea for all this hate in the name of region and race.
"If we understand the inner meaning of Guru's teachings, we can see that we all are brothers," Vijayan said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sun, September 11 2022. 07:42 IST