Assam CM Sarma slams TRS over security breach during Hyderabad rally

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that there was a security breach during his rally in Hyderabad on Friday.
Tension prevailed during Ganesh immersion procession at MJ Market in Hyderabad on Friday when a TRS leader confronted Sarma on the dais and tried to dislodge the mike.
"A man with a personal security guard came close to me on stage and asked why I was criticising the Telangana Chief Minister. I told the person that I have not started my speech yet, how could you anticipate what I would say," Sarma told mediapersons here on Saturday.
Taking a jibe at the TRS government, Sarma said, "We believe in Atithi Deva Bhava. There may be differences in political ideology, but in Indian culture, we never demean our guests."
According to Sarma, the whole incident lasted for about 30 seconds before other people present there whisked the man away.
Sarma said the entire incident showed that there were loopholes in the security arrangement.
"Had someone from the general public came to the stage, it would have been a different issue. But when a ruling party worker is involved in such an incident, it looks really odd," he added.
When asked about his immediate reaction after the incident, Sarma said, "I never fear any such situation."
Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has sought clarification from the TRS government on this incident.
--IANS
tdr/arm
First Published: Sun, September 11 2022. 07:21 IST