Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign, says his son after court setback

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will resign on Saturday, said his son after the Supreme Court refused to stay a court order restraining the former strongman from holding office until it fully heard a case challenging his appointment.

Rajapaksa was appointed as prime minister on October 26 by President Maithripala Sirisena, who sacked Ranil Wickremesinghe and plunged the nation into a constitutional crisis.

"To ensure stability of the nation, Former President @PresRajapaksa has decided to resign from the Premiership tomorrow after an address to the nation," Rajapaksa's son Namal tweeted.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) with former president, Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and others will "now work to form a broader political coalition with President Sirisena", said Namal, who is a lawmaker.

The apex court's latest ruling came a day after it unanimously declared that the dissolution of Parliament by President Maithripala Sirisena was "illegal".

The Supreme Court decided that a Court of Appeal order issued against the appointment of Rajapaksa as prime minister and against his Cabinet from holding office will stand.

The appeal filed by Rajapaksa will be taken up for hearing on January 16, 17 and 18.