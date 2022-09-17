Your dedication to country's welfare highly appreciated: SRK wishes PM Modi

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan wished Prime Minister on his 72nd birthday on Saturday.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter to wish the leader and even asked him to take a day off and enjoy the day.

"Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals," he wrote on the micro-blogging website.

He added: "Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday."

