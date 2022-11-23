JUST IN
Business Standard

Stalin launches new initiatives in his constituency, lays foundation stone

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated completed projects in his Kolathur constituency in the city and laid the foundation stone for various initiatives

Topics
M K Stalin | Tamil Nadu

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration of D.A.V. School, at Pallikaranai, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated completed projects in his Kolathur constituency in the city and laid the foundation stone for various initiatives.

The CM laid foundation stone for projects worth an estimated Rs 38.98 crore, an official release said.

Among others, he inaugurated a hostel building and a renovated badminton court.

He played badminton with students there and gave away sports equipment to them, it said.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for various projects to be undertaken by the city corporation and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), all at an estimated Rs 38.98 crore, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 16:17 IST

