Stalin writes to PM on converting state roads as National Highways

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in declaring eight state roads as Highways, saying in-principal approval has been already granted in this respect.

Chief Minister told Modi that in-principle approval has been granted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for conversion of 500 km long eight State Highway roads as Highways.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Stalin said sanction had also been accorded for the preparation of detailed project reports (DPR) and specified the roads in contention.

"Accordingly, studies have been taken up for preparation of DPR for the above roads under Annual Plan 2017-18 by the State Highways wing. The proposals for declaration of the roads have also been presented to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRT&H) on 06.12.2018."



"However, formal notifications for the declaration of these roads as new are yet to be issued by the Ministry," Stalin added.

All the eight roads are very important ones, connecting significant pilgrimage centres like Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchendur and Palani, major trade and tourist centers, he said.

Hence, these roads need immediate improvements to fulfill the needs of the road users, Stalin pointed out.

The CM said he has been informed MoRTH was drawing up guidelines for development of new National Highways.

However, as these eight roads have already been accorded in-principle approval, they can be notified as National Highways without waiting for the guidelines.

"Therefore, I request you to direct MoRTH to issue requisite notifications declaring these eight state roads as new National Highways and to entrust the development works with the State Government with necessary funding," he said.

