Stalin writes to PM on converting state roads as National Highways

-
ALSO READ
Cancel bid for hydrocarbon exploration in TN; CM Stalin tells PM Modi
DA hike for Tamil Nadu govt employees advanced to Jan 1, 2022: CM Stalin
Stalin to meet PM Modi this week, request for more Covid vaccines
TN CM Stalin likely to take part in meet of Opposition by Sonia Gandhi
Gandhian ideals the 'greatest weapon' to give direction to country: Stalin
-
The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in declaring eight state roads as National Highways, saying in-principal approval has been already granted in this respect.
Chief Minister M K Stalin told Modi that in-principle approval has been granted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for conversion of 500 km long eight State Highway roads as National Highways.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, Stalin said sanction had also been accorded for the preparation of detailed project reports (DPR) and specified the roads in contention.
"Accordingly, studies have been taken up for preparation of DPR for the above roads under Annual Plan 2017-18 by the State National Highways wing. The proposals for declaration of the roads have also been presented to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRT&H) on 06.12.2018."
"However, formal notifications for the declaration of these roads as new National Highways are yet to be issued by the Ministry," Stalin added.
All the eight roads are very important ones, connecting significant pilgrimage centres like Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchendur and Palani, major trade and tourist centers, he said.
Hence, these roads need immediate improvements to fulfill the needs of the road users, Stalin pointed out.
The CM said he has been informed MoRTH was drawing up guidelines for development of new National Highways.
However, as these eight roads have already been accorded in-principle approval, they can be notified as National Highways without waiting for the guidelines.
"Therefore, I request you to direct MoRTH to issue requisite notifications declaring these eight state roads as new National Highways and to entrust the development works with the State Government with necessary funding," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU