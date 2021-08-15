Gandhian ideals the 'greatest weapon' to give direction to country: Stalin

-
Gandhian ideals are the "greatest weapon" to give direction to the country which is facing challenges related to caste, religion and creed and this should be instilled in the minds of the youth, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday.
In his address after unfurling the Indian tricolour here on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, the chief minister also announced hiking pension and family pension being given to the freedom fighters from the state.
"Lets take a vow to instil in the youths' mind that Gandhian ideals are the greatest weapon to lead India which is facing challenges related to caste, religion and creed," he said.
Mahatma Gandhi had a "deep relationship" with Tamil Nadu and it was during one such visit to the state that he decided to opt for simpler outfit.
"Mahatma Gandhi had visited Tamil Nadu 20 times in his lifetime. When he came to Madurai 100 years ago, Tamil Nadu gave him a farewell..." when he had decided to go for simpler outfit, he said.
It was during his visit to the southern city and seeing the poverty that Gandhi decided to switch over to a more simpler, the trademark outfit, the Chief Minister said.
Stalin announced the Mahatma Gandhi museum in Madurai, which has rare antiques, will be renovated at a cost of Rs six crore to attract people and the younger generation.
Stalin later inaugurated a pillar erected here to commemorate India's 75 years of indepedence.
He also gave away various awards.
