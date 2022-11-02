JUST IN
Govt is committed to celebrate vibrant cultural traditions of Northeast: PM
Over 48,000 candidates register in NE for Agniveer recruitment rally
SC reserves verdict on sale of unused floor area ratio of Amrapali projects
US keeping watchful eye on Chinese activities along Indian northern border
Mamata Banerjee demands SC-monitored probe into Morbi bridge collapse
Women empowerment will uplift society: President Droupadi Murmu in Nagaland
PM Modi likely to visit Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab on Saturday
ED summons J'khand CM in money laundering case; asks to appear on Thursday
In a first, CRPF appoints 2 women cadre officers as IG of RAF, Bihar sector
Non-reporting of sexual assault against minor a 'serious crime': SC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Govt is committed to celebrate vibrant cultural traditions of Northeast: PM
Morbi bridge collapse was an 'act of God': Accused tells Gujarat court
Business Standard

Startup challenge to offer $100,000 to top 3 winners: Karnataka govt

The prize distribution will be held on November 4

Topics
Global Investors Meet | Karnataka government

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Startup
The officer said the announcement will be made at the conclusion ceremony of the investors conclave

The Karnataka government will organise a startup challenge which carries a prize money of USD 100,000 to the top three successful candidates.

The prize distribution will be held on November 4.

"We are doing this startup challenge called 'Venturise'. In this, we are giving USD 100,000 as the prize money to top three successful candidates," Commissioner of Industrial Development Gunjan Krishna told reporters on Wednesday.

She was briefing reporters at the end of the first day of the three-day Global Investors' Meet (GIM) near Bengaluru Palace.

The officer said the announcement will be made at the conclusion ceremony of the investors conclave.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Global Investors Meet

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 23:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.