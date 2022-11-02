Startup challenge to offer $100,000 to top 3 winners: Karnataka govt

The will organise a startup challenge which carries a prize money of USD 100,000 to the top three successful candidates.

The prize distribution will be held on November 4.

"We are doing this startup challenge called 'Venturise'. In this, we are giving USD 100,000 as the prize money to top three successful candidates," Commissioner of Industrial Development Gunjan Krishna told reporters on Wednesday.

She was briefing reporters at the end of the first day of the three-day Global Investors' Meet (GIM) near Bengaluru Palace.

The officer said the announcement will be made at the conclusion ceremony of the investors conclave.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)