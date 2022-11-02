Over 48,000 candidates register in NE for Agniveer recruitment rally

Over 48,000 candidates -- both male and female, have registered in the northeastern states for the Agniveer recruitment rally, officials said on Wednesday.

Defence spokesperson Lt. Col. A.S. Walia said the Agniveer recruitment rally under the Agnipath scheme commenced in Assam's Udalguri on Tuesday and it would continue till November 27.

He said that the recruitment rally would be conducted in three phases for eligible candidates.

The first phase would be conducted for men from 13 districts of Assam for Agniveer general duty, Agniveer Clerk, Agniveer Store Keeper Technical and Agniveer Tradesman.

In phase two, the recruitment rally would be conducted for men from all seven northeastern states for Agniveer Nursing Assistant (Technical and Veterinary) and religious teacher categories.

The phase three rally would be conducted for women of all seven northeastern states on November 26 and 27 for Women Military Police.

Lt. Col. Walia said the Indian Army's formation based in Rangia and Army Recruitment Office, Narangi are coordinating the rally in association with 11 administrative departments and agencies of Assam government for the conduct of the rally.

He said that the Agnipath scheme is a transformational reform for the Army and aims to bring paradigm changes in the Human Resource Management of the Indian Army, and hence, makes it one of the most significant initiatives which aims to make a future ready fighting force by instituting a fair, transparent and scientific method.

