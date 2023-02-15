JUST IN
Startup launches drone-delivery of medicines in Kolkata to beat traffic

Eight more places in West Bengal have been earmarked for the launch of drone delivery of medicines in the coming days

Topics
Startup | Medicines | Kolkata

ANI  General News 

Drone deliveries
Representative Image

In a major move to beat traffic snarls and deliver medicines on time, a dedicated service to send drugs via drones was launched in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Arpit Sharma, the associate vice president of TSAW Technit Space and Aero Works, a startup, said, "We are happy to have launched a dedidated drone service to deliver medicines. We took note of the heavy traffic congestion in Kolkata and Howrah and thought of facilitating the delivery of medicines through air routes."

He said eight more places in West Bengal have been earmarked for the launch of drone delivery of medicines in the coming days.

"Within a month, we will launch the drone-delivery service in Kalikapur (in South Kolkata)," he added.

"We are a Delhi-based drone maker. We make TSAW drones which are operated from Howrah to Salt Lake's Sector 5. While we have launched the drone-delivery of medcines, we plan to expand the service to other areas such as FMCG and e-commerce," said Sharma.

"We will introduce another high-range drones soon that can cover nearby towns and cities as well," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 09:28 IST

`
