States begin doing away with Covid restrictions; Delhi removes no-mask fine

-
ALSO READ
Stricter Covid-19 curbs back in India as Omicron cases multiply
Statsguru: Six charts show India's infrastructure projects in a slow lane
Covid LIVE: TN extends curbs till Jan 31; Karnataka CM tests positive
Biotech firm Mylab developing test to screen multiple Covid variants
First Omicron cases in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh Kerala; tally at 38
-
With Covid-19 cases recording a steady decline, states have now stepped forward to revoke pandemic-related curbs from April 1.
Among the major states and union territories, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Delhi said on Thursday that Covid-19 restrictions would be lifted. Some states like Tamil Nadu are, however, taking a cautious approach, and are yet to announce major relaxations.
Maharashtra: On Thursday, the Maharashtra Cabinet cleared a proposal to withdraw the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act for Covid-19 in the state. With this, all Covid-19 curbs have been revoked: wearing of masks would be voluntary; and people will not need to be fully vaccinated to travel in public transport or visit public places like malls, theatres and shopping complexes.
“From Gudhi Padwa (Marathi New Year, April 2), all Covid-19-related restrictions under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act will be withdrawn,” state health minister Rajesh Tope said.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, too, tweeted: “All Covid restrictions in Maharashtra will be lifted, as we bring in the new year this Gudi Padwa!”
Delhi: Similarly, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided that there would be no fine for not wearing face masks at public places in the national capital, official sources said.
They added that the DDMA, however, is likely to issue an advisory asking people to wear masks at crowded places. Currently, there is a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks in public places in Delhi.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the DDMA chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. It comes after the city recorded a significant decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases over the last few days.
West Bengal: The state too has revoked Covid restrictions from April 1 following an overall decline in total caseload and positivity rate.
An order, dated March 31, mentioned that after a review of the pandemic situation, the state executive committee of West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority observed that the restrictions imposed can now be revoked.
The current restrictions were in force till March 31. The major curbs included night curfew and a cap on the assembly of people up to 75 per cent capacity.
Tamil Nadu: The state meanwhile, is treading cautiously. According to a source, the final decision will be taken after a meeting with a consultative committee and following the opinion of health experts. "We are still having an average of 35 cases and, hence, it is no time to relax. It is too early to take a call on doing away with Covid-appropriate behaviour," a source said.
Earlier this month, the Union home ministry decided to end all Covid-19 containment measures from March 31, and said there may not be any further need to invoke provisions of the Disaster Management Act for this purpose.
However, wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing norms will continue.
States and Union Territories, too, can periodically issue standard operating procedures and advisories for containment measures, vaccination and other related aspects, including following Covid-appropriate behaviour.
According to Union health ministry’s data released on Thursday morning, India now has an active caseload of 14,307, while 1,225 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
The recovery rate currently stands at 98.76 per cent with a weekly positivity rate of 0.23 per cent.
With inputs from PTI
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU