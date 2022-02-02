States told to accelerate administration of 2nd dose for 15-18 age group

-
Noting that timely completion of the Covid vaccination schedule is important to confer full protection of vaccines to the recipients, the Centre has asked the states and Union Territories to review the coverage of second dose amongst adolescents daily.
In a letter to the states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said a tailored communication strategy, focused at adolescent population and their caregivers, should also be rolled out to make them aware about the timely completion of vaccination schedule and sustain their vaccine confidence.
"I hereby request you to direct the concerned officials to accelerate the 2nd dose coverage amongst due beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while also ensuring that remaining beneficiaries for 1 dose also receive it in a time-bound manner, Bhushan said.
Noting that timely completion of COVID-19 vaccination schedule is important to confer full protection of vaccines to the recipients, Bhushan said "it is important that the coverage second dose amongst adolescents is reviewed daily at your level at state/UT and similar review is undertaken at district level as well."
The vaccination of 15-17 years old started on January 3 and till now 63 per cent have been covered with the first dose in a span of less than a month.
