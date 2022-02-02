Data story: India logs 161,386 cases; test positivity rate dips to 9.3%

India on Wednesday reported a net decrease of 121,456 in active cases to take its count to 1,621,603. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.18 per cent (one in 46). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 161,386 cases to take its total caseload to 41,630,885 from 41,469,499 — an increase of 0.39%. And, with 1,733 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 497,975, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,742,659 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,672,942,707. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 39,511,307 — or 94.91 per cent of total caseload — with 281,109 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 1,545,769 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.18% of all active cases globally (one in every 46 active cases), and 8.74% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,672,942,707 vaccine doses. That is 4018.51 per cent of its total caseload, and 119.4 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 5 days.

The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net decrease of 121,456, compared with 88,209 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (10299), Himachal Pradesh (391), Mizoram (249), Nagaland (47), and Ladakh (17).

With 281,109 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 94.91%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.32%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.84%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 282,842 — 1,733 deaths and 281,109 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.61%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.5%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 178.5 days, and for deaths at 198.8 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (51887), Tamil Nadu (16096), Maharashtra (14372), Karnataka (14366), and Gujarat (8338).

India on Monday conducted 1,428,672 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 732,439,986. The test positivity rate recorded was 9.3%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7735481), Kerala (6077556), Karnataka (3823833), Tamil Nadu (3361316), and Andhra Pradesh (2282583).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 14372 new cases to take its tally to 7735481.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 51887 cases to take its tally to 6077556.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 14366 cases to take its tally to 3823833.

Tamil Nadu has added 16096 cases to take its tally to 3361316.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 6213 to 2282583.

Uttar Pradesh has added 4651 cases to take its tally to 2024200.

West Bengal has added 2014 cases to take its tally to 1997530.

Delhi has added 2683 cases to take its tally to 1832951.