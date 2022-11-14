JUST IN
Delhi murder case: DCW issues notice to police to submit report by Nov 18
Adityanath govt to nurture 'UP Khadi' start-ups and e-commerce
A step-to-step guide to transferring Amazon Pay balance to bank account
Dengue infection tally rises to over 2,700 in Delhi, says civic report
SC asks Centre to file affidavit on pleas against Places of Worship Act
No extension on curbs on plying of BS-III, BS-IV vehicles: Delhi govt
Gyanvapi case: Court defers judgment on Shivling worship plea till Nov 17
National Herald case: K'taka Cong chief DShivakumar appears before ED again
Forced religious conversion 'very serious' matter, says Supreme Court
World Health Organization calls for increased access to diabetes education
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi murder case: DCW issues notice to police to submit report by Nov 18
Business Standard

Storytellers ride the OTT boom to feed growing demand for streaming video

An eclectic bunch of content factories have emerged to feed growing demand for streaming video

Topics
OTT space | Streaming networks | Amazon Prime Video

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar  |  Pune 

ott

Raghav Subbu’s Kota Factory begins with 16-year-old Vaibhav’s journey from Itarsi to Kota. His struggle and that of thousands of young Indians to crack the entrance tests to either the Indian Institutes of Technology or medical school is told in black and white. Season one of Kota Factory, funded by Unacademy and made by TVF, launched on YouTube in April 2019. The first episode hit 60 million viewers: all five episodes averaged 35 million. Not surprisingly, Netflix picked up the second and (upcoming) third season, too. Kota Factory and Panchayat (Amazon Prime Video) are among the top 20 OTT shows in India (in the year they were released) going by Ormax Media data. Of the 11 Indian shows on IMDB’s global list of 250 top rated TV shows, seven are from TVF.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on OTT space

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 19:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU