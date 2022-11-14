Storytellers ride the OTT boom to feed growing demand for streaming video

Raghav Subbu’s Kota Factory begins with 16-year-old Vaibhav’s journey from Itarsi to Kota. His struggle and that of thousands of young Indians to crack the entrance tests to either the Indian Institutes of Technology or medical school is told in black and white. Season one of Kota Factory, funded by Unacademy and made by TVF, launched on YouTube in April 2019. The first episode hit 60 million viewers: all five episodes averaged 35 million. Not surprisingly, picked up the second and (upcoming) third season, too. Kota Factory and Panchayat (Amazon Prime Video) are among the top 20 shows in India (in the year they were released) going by Ormax Media data. Of the 11 Indian shows on IMDB’s global list of 250 top rated TV shows, seven are from TVF.