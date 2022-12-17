JUST IN
Business Standard

Stray leopard captured in a pharma factory, shifted to zoo in Telangana

The factory workers spotted the leopard and informed the Forest Department officials who immediately swung into action

Topics
Leopard | Telangana

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A representative image Source: Wikipedia
A leopard that strayed into a manufacturing facility of a pharma company at Gaddapotharam village in Sangareddy District near here was captured and shifted to Nehru Zoological Park here.

The factory workers spotted the leopard and informed the Forest Department officials who immediately swung into action.

They verified the CCTV footage and identified that the animal was trapped in a false ceiling roof.

A senior Forest Department official said they forced the big cat to come out of its hiding place by using pressured water and after the animal came out, it was sedated by using tranquiliser darts.

The official further said the Chief Wildlife Warden would decide where to finally set the leopard free.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 20:21 IST

