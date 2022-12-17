Rahul Gandhi is insulting army, damaging image of country: Kiren Rijiju

is not only insulting the Indian Army but also damaging the country's image, Law Minister said on Saturday, hitting out at the Congress leader for his remarks on China and the Army.

While noting that Yangtse area in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang is "fully secured now" due to "adequate deployment" of army personnel, the Union minister shared his picture with military personnel in Arunachal Pradesh, his home state.

However, after Twitter users pointed out that it was not a new but a 2019 picture, Congress leaders questioned Rijiju for posting an old picture.

Former Congress chief alleged on Friday that China is preparing for a war while the Indian government is asleep and trying to ignore the threat.

He also alleged that China has taken away 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killed 20 Indian soldiers and is "beating up our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh".

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said, " is not only insulting Indian Army but damaging nation's image. He is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment (for) the country."



The member of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh said people are proud of the Indian armed forces.

In another tweet, Rijiju said Yangtse area in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang is "fully secured now" due to "adequate deployment of the brave jawans of Indian Army".

Rijiju shared his undated picture with army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh.

Twitter users pointed out that it was an October 2019 picture with personnel of Arunachal Scouts, an infantry unit of the army. Rijiju had shared the same photo in a tweet in 2019.

Reacting to the picture Congress leader Jairam Ramesh dubbed Rijiju as a "Shameless Distorian".

Another Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said the minister should not have posted a 2019 photo.

Indian and Chinese troops had clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)