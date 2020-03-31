Strictest action to be taken against who violate Indian visa rules: Govt

-
ALSO READ
US suspends routine visa services in most nations due to Covid-19 pandemic
US freezes all visa services worldwide to halt coronavirus spread
Coronavirus impact: Everything you need to know about visa restrictions
Govt seeks tech-based proposals from Indian firms to curb Covid-19 pandemic
Quarantine within units, extended leave mark Armed Forces' war on Covid-19
-
Strictest action, including blacklisting, will be taken against those who violated visa rules and travelled to India recently, the government said on Tuesday.
It also said that FIRs will be registered against those spreading rumours related to Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, under the Disaster Management Act.
"Strictest action will be taken against those who violated visa rules and conditions during their recent travel to India and they will also be blacklisted," the ministry quoted Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla as saying in a statement.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU