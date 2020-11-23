Stubble burning led to spike in Covid-19 deaths in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

-
ALSO READ
Stubble burning accounted for 6% of Delhi's pollution on Thursday: SAFAR
Delhi Pollution: Over 7 mn litres water sprinkled at 13 hotspots in 36 days
Stubble burning role in Delhi's foul air to be lesser this year: CPCB
Share of paddy stubble in Delhi air jumps from 1% to 6% in 24 hours
Delhi's air quality 'very poor', stubble burning contribution may increase
-
Pollution caused by stubble-burning has led to the high number of Covid-19 deaths in Delhi, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday.
The minister, however, said that its effect will go away in a few weeks as burning stubble has lessened over the last few days.
The minister told reporters here that the pollution due to stubble-burning created a big problem in Delhi. It caused problems in breathing and those who had Covid-19 inhaled the smoke, which aggravated the seriousness, he said.
"Stubble burning has made the situation worse and has contributed to increased Covid-19 deaths in Delhi. Its effect on the city's Covid-19 death rate will go away in the next two-three weeks since pollution due to stubble-burning has lessened in the last few days," Satyendar Jain told media persons here.
Delhi on Monday reported 4,454 new COVID19 cases, 7,216 recoveries, and 121 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi Health Department.
Total number of cases has mounted to 5,34,317, with 4,88,476 recoveries till date. A total number of 8,512 people lost their lives due to the deadly pandemic. The total number of 37,329 cases active in national capital.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU