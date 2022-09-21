Student commits suicide at Punjab's university; peers protest on campus

-
ALSO READ
Sugarcane dues: Farmers block national highway in Punjab's Phagwara
Elon Musk demands ex-Twitter product chief testify in takeover fight
Punjab cops arrest Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Bagga; get held up in Haryana
Twitter has to give Elon Musk only ex-product head's data on bots: Court
Judge slams Elon Musk for not handing over texts in Twitter fight
-
A first-year student of a private university in Punjab's Phagwara committed suicide, triggering a protest by fellow students on the campus, police said on Wednesday.
The student, who was from Kerala and was studying B.Design at Lovely Professional University (LPU), took the extreme step on Tuesday, they said.
Soon after, other students of the university held a protest on the campus. Policemen have been deployed outside the university campus.
Prima facie, the student was facing some personal issues, as was suggested by a suicide note left by him, a police official in Phagwara said.
Police said the student's parents have been informed and an investigation is underway.
A Kapurthala district administration official appealed to students not to believe any rumours.
LPU said it is saddened by the unfortunate incident.
"The initial investigation by the police, and the content of the suicide note point towards personal issues of the deceased. The university is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation.
"The University mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family," LPU said in a statement posted on its Twitter handle.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 10:32 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU