4 reported dead as truck runs over people sleeping on road divider in Delhi

Four people sleeping on a road divider were killed and two others injured in the early hours of Wednesday after they were run over by a speeding truck in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area, police said.
Two of the victims died on the spot, they said.
At 1:51 am on Wednesday, a truck that was crossing the DTC depot traffic signal and going towards the DLF T-point crushed six people sleeping on a road divider. The driver was driving rashly and negligently, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.
Two people died on the spot and four were rushed to GTB Hospital. Out of the four injured, one was declared brought dead and another died during treatment, the DCP said.
The deceased were identified as Kareem (52), Chotte Khan (25), Shah Alam (38), all residents of New Seemapuri, and Rahul (45), a resident of Shalimar Garden in Uttar Pradesh's Sahibabad, police said.
The injured have been identified as Manish (16) from Uttar Pradesh's Sahibabad and Pradeep (30), a resident of Tahirpur, they said.
Several teams have been formed to trace the offending vehicle and its driver. A case has been registered in the matter, they said.
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 10:15 IST
