Studies explained in pics: Drugs that can help, hurt you in Covid fight

Studies suggest, after 28 days, about 25.7 per cent patients given hydroxychloroquine had died versus 23.5 per cent given usual care -- a difference so small it could have occurred by chance. Now, details published on a research site for scientists show that the drug may have done harm. Besides, patients given hydroxychloroquine were less likely to leave the hospital alive within 28 days -- 60 per cent on the drug versus 63 per cent given usual care. Those not needing breathing machines when they started treatment also were more likely to end up on one or to die.