Bihar can become next global Covid-19 hotspot, govt fudging data: Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday slammed the for the inept handling of Covid-19 and alleged that it is fudging data on cases.



He also cautioned that Bihar could emerge as a "global hotspot" for the pandemic.



"Covid-19 testing in Bihar is the lowest in the country. The situation is bad. The state govt is also manipulating Covid-19 numbers. The government should be transparent in providing data. The test results obtained for a day is declared for two days. The centre is sending a 3-member team to Bihar to review the situation as cases are rising," RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said at a press conference.

"The rate at which the cases are rising in the state is alarming and if daily 30,000-35,000 tests are conducted then about 4000-5000 new cases will be detected and Bihar will have the most infected people. The rate at which the cases are rising it seems that there is a possibility that Bihar will not only become a national but a global of Covid 19," he tweeted.

Tejashwi Yadav said, "Covid-19 infection is increasing in the state and we are concerned. We have earlier alerted the state government. We want to alert them that from July 11 to 17 the positivity rate in Bihar has become 13 per cent, which is highest as compared to the rest of the country.