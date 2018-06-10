Sunil Chhetri close to Leo Messi's record of goals; will he break it today?

As India and Kenya slug it out to lift the at the Mumbai Sports Arena today, there will be another exciting milestone waiting to be reached. The tournament finale might become special for captain Sunil Chhetri, who is only two goals shy of Argentine legend Lionel Messi’s record of 64 international goals. If he score two or more goals today, he will become the second-most-successful active international footballer – next only to Portugal’s Christiano Ronaldo.

Can become the second-highest goal scorer today?



In the final of Intercontinental cup, needs only 2 goals to equal Messi’s count of international goals. A hat-trick in the match will take him past the Argentine and place him next only to Ronaldo on the list of active players. Tracking Sunil Chhetri’s recent form and his performance in the ongoing tournament, it is quite likely that he would equal Messi’s record, or even break it. In the three matches of Intercontinental Cup, has scored 6 goals, including a hat-trick against Chinese Taipei. While he scored two goals against Kenya in his 100th international match, one goal came against New Zealand in the last league game of

Sunil Chhetri performance in Intercontinental Cup



A Sunil Chhetri hat trick in India's 5-0 win over Chinese Taipei got the hosts underway. The captain took matters in his own hands to do something about the low attendance in the first game. A 2 minute 24 second plea to his fellow countrymen to come and watch his team play in the stadium did the trick as his 100th game in an Indian shirt against Kenya was a sell out despite torrential rain hitting Mumbai. A double in a 3-0 win rounded off a near-perfect evening for Chhetri and his boys. In the next game against New Zealand, several young players were handed their team debuts. All didn't go according to plan as the All Whites ran out 2-1 winners, but got his 50th cap for India.





Sunil Chettri career and records



The 34-year-old striker, Sunil Chhetri plays for Indian club Bengaluru FC in the Indian Soccer League. He is both the most-capped player and all-time top goal scorer for Indian team. Chhetri began his professional career at Mohun Bagan in 2002. He then moved to (Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Football Club) JCT where he scored 21 goals in 48 games. He was signed by the Kansas City Wizards of Major League Soccer in 2010, becoming the third player from the subcontinent of note to go abroad.

Chhetri overtook USA international Clint Dempsey and drew level with David Villa after he scored hat-trick against Chinese Taipei, to climb to joint third on the list of the highest active international goalscorers in football. Sunil Chhetri has scored 62 goals in 101 matches he played so far and became the 3rd highest active goalscorer in the world only behind and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Top 5 active goal scorers in International football





Player Name Country Goals Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 81 Lionel Messi Argentina 64 Sunil Chhetri India 62 David Villa Spain 59 Clint Dempsey USA 57

Sunil Chhetri major achievements

He helped India win the 2007 Nehru Cup, 2009 Nehru Cup, the 2012 Nehru Cup as well as the 2011 SAFF Championship. He was also one of India's best players during the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup in which India won the tournament and thus qualified for their first AFC Asian Cup in 27 years. He then led India in scoring during their short-lived campaign at the 2011 AFC Asian Cup with two goals. Chhetri has also been named AIFF Player of the Year four times in 2007, 2011, 2013 and 2014.