Sunil Chhetri close to Leo Messi's record of goals; will he break it today?

-
ALSO READ
Sunil Chhetri only behind Ronaldo, Messi; surpasses Villa's 59 goal record
Fifa World Cup 2018: Five players who will take their final bow in Russia
FIFA World Cup 2018: The big teams you won't see playing in Russia
Fifa World Cup 2018 schedule: You won't have to lose sleep to catch action
Japan World Cup squad: Keisuke Honda, Shinji Kagawa return to Japan squad
-
As India and Kenya slug it out to lift the Intercontinental Cup at the Mumbai Sports Arena today, there will be another exciting milestone waiting to be reached. The tournament finale might become special for Indian Football team captain Sunil Chhetri, who is only two goals shy of Argentine legend Lionel Messi’s record of 64 international goals. If he score two or more goals today, he will become the second-most-successful active international footballer – next only to Portugal’s Christiano Ronaldo.
Can Sunil Chhetri become the second-highest goal scorer today?
In the final of Intercontinental cup, Sunil Chhetri needs only 2 goals to equal Messi’s count of international goals. A hat-trick in the match will take him past the Argentine and place him next only to Ronaldo on the list of active players. Tracking Sunil Chhetri’s recent form and his performance in the ongoing tournament, it is quite likely that he would equal Messi’s record, or even break it. In the three matches of Intercontinental Cup, Sunil Chhetri has scored 6 goals, including a hat-trick against Chinese Taipei. While he scored two goals against Kenya in his 100th international match, one goal came against New Zealand in the last league game of Intercontinental Cup.
Sunil Chhetri performance in Intercontinental Cup
A Sunil Chhetri hat trick in India's 5-0 win over Chinese Taipei got the hosts underway. The captain took matters in his own hands to do something about the low attendance in the first game. A 2 minute 24 second plea to his fellow countrymen to come and watch his team play in the stadium did the trick as his 100th game in an Indian shirt against Kenya was a sell out despite torrential rain hitting Mumbai. A double in a 3-0 win rounded off a near-perfect evening for Chhetri and his boys. In the next game against New Zealand, several young players were handed their national team debuts. All didn't go according to plan as the All Whites ran out 2-1 winners, but Jeje Lalpekhlua got his 50th cap for India.
Sunil Chettri career and records
The 34-year-old striker, Sunil Chhetri plays for Indian club Bengaluru FC in the Indian Soccer League. He is both the most-capped player and all-time top goal scorer for Indian national team. Chhetri began his professional career at Mohun Bagan in 2002. He then moved to (Jagatjit Cotton & Textile Football Club) JCT where he scored 21 goals in 48 games. He was signed by the Kansas City Wizards of Major League Soccer in 2010, becoming the third player from the subcontinent of note to go abroad.
Chhetri overtook USA international Clint Dempsey and drew level with David Villa after he scored hat-trick against Chinese Taipei, to climb to joint third on the list of the highest active international goalscorers in football. Sunil Chhetri has scored 62 goals in 101 matches he played so far and became the 3rd highest active goalscorer in the world only behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Top 5 active goal scorers in International football
|Player Name
|Country
|Goals
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|81
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|64
|Sunil Chhetri
|India
|62
|David Villa
|Spain
|59
|Clint Dempsey
|USA
|57
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU