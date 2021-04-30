Supreme Court pays homage to former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee

The on Friday paid homage to former and noted jurist Soli Sorabjee, who passed away on Friday morning after getting infected with COVID-19.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and AS Bopanna, just before the start of the day's court proceedings via video conference, said, It a very sad news that human rights fighter Soli has passed away this morning. We pray for the gentle soul.

The 91-year-old had served as the for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

He was admitted to a private hospital here after getting infected with COVID-19.

