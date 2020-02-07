JUST IN
Supreme Court to hear pleas against Shaheen Bagh protest on Monday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

People protesting against NRC and CAA at Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi. Photo: Dalip Kumar
The Supreme Court said it would hear on February 10 the pleas against protests at Shaheen Bagh as it did not want to "influence" the Delhi assembly elections by hearing the matter on Friday.

Polls in the national capital will be held on Saturday.

"We understand there is a problem and we have to see how to resolve it. We will take it up on Monday. We will be in a better position by then," a bench comprising justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said.

When an advocate appearing for one of the petitioners said that voting for Delhi election is scheduled on February 8, the bench said, "That is exactly why we are saying come on Monday. Why should we influence it?" The bench also asked the petitioners to come prepared on Monday to argue on why the matter should not be remitted back to the Delhi High Court.
First Published: Fri, February 07 2020. 11:25 IST

