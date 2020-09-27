AAI plans to upgrade runways at seven airports across India by March 2022

-
ALSO READ
AAI building new terminal at Leh airport to handle 2 mn passengers annually
Dehradun Airport's first phase upgradation to be completed by October: AAI
Construction work at Jharkhand's Deoghar airport to be completed soon: AAI
Groupe ADP, GMR restructure airport deal due to coronavirus pandemic
3 more airports to be leased to private firms for 50 years, says govt
-
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is planning to upgrade runways at seven airports across the country by March 2022, senior officials said on Sunday.
These seven airports are at Jammu (J&K), Kolhapur (Maharashtra), Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh), Barapani (Meghalaya), Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) and Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu), the AAI officials told PTI.
The officials said the runway at the Jammu airport is undergoing expansion from the current length of 2,042 metres to 2,438 metres and it is planned to be completed by March next year.
The extension of the runway of the Kolhapur airport from 1,370 metres to 2,300 metres has begun and is planned to be completed by December this year, the officials mentioned.
They said the runways at the Jabalpur airport and the Tuticorin airport are expected to be upgraded by December 2021 and March 2022, respectively.
Officials explained that the runway of an airport is designed for a particular type of aircraft, depending on traffic demand and other factors.
"As the traffic increases, the airline operators want to operate bigger aircraft from the airport. At that time, the runway has to be upgraded to make it suitable for that purpose," said an official.
The runway at the Barapani airport will be "extended and strengthened" by December this year, the officials stated, adding that the Kadapa airport's runway is also being "extended and strengthened" and the work will be done by March 2021.
They said the runway at the Tirupati airport will be extended from the current length of 2,286 metres to 3,810 metres by December 2021.
"In total, the runways of these seven airports will be upgraded by March 2022," said an official.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU